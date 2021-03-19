NFL: Raiders counting on Ngakoue to spark struggling pass rush

Ngakoue is by far the most accomplished of that group. He joins Derrick Thomas, Aaron Donald and DeMarcus Ware as the only players to have at least eight sacks in each of their first five seasons and ranks near the top of the NFL in most pass-rushing stats over the past five seasons.

He has the 12th-most sacks (45 1/2), third-most strip sacks (15), sixth-most quarterback pressures (190) and second-most forced fumbles (18) in his five seasons as a pro.

Ngakoue’s production has fallen a bit the past two seasons with 55 pressures in 2019-20 after having 102 combined in 2017-18. But now he reunites with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who was the head coach in Jacksonville when Ngakoue was a rookie in 2016.

“It was a no-brainer,” Ngakoue said of reuniting with Bradley. “He knows what I bring to this game. I feel like that’s a coach that knows how to utilize my skillset to make it super effective to help the team as best as possible. With Gus being here, I know it’s like another father figure for me is another guy that can help me out while I’m out here in the different coast. So it’s a blessing.”