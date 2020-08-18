NFL: Raiders' Crosby back to work after stint on COVID list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Maxx Crosby would rather focus on building on his impressive rookie season than his recent bout with the coronavirus.

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end spent nine days in quarantine on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the virus, but returned to the practice field over the weekend and took part on the first day of padded practice on Monday.

“I feel fine, I’m perfectly fine,” he said. “They’re working with me, I’m getting back. I would love to talk about football. But I’m doing well though. I appreciate you all, I’m doing well. I’m all good.”

The same might not be able to be said for a palm tree in his backyard.

The training staff sent some weights over so Crosby could work out while away from the team. But defensive line coach Rod Marinelli wanted him to work on his technique as well so Crosby had to get resourceful.

“I don’t know if you can see, but my hands, I had splinters,” he said. “All I had was a palm tree in my backyard, so I was sending them videos of me every day of me working and literally doing hand work on a palm tree. I was messing my hands up and it was funny. They gave me grief about it and made fun of me, but I was trying to get as much work in as I could because it wasn’t easy.”