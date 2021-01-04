NFL: Raiders edge Broncos 32-31, finish 8-8

But Josh Jacobs' 1-yard TD run with 24 seconds left capped a seven play, 77-yard drive and for the second straight year, Gruden went for 2 and the win instead of a tie.

Last year, Harris' batted-down pass preserved Denver's 16-15 win.

“Funny about that, is right before that drive, I went to coach and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to win this game. So get your 2-point play ready,’” Carr recounted. “Of course, every memory of Shelby Harris came into mind, him batting the ball down. Shout out Shelby, hope he feels better.”

But Gruden’s mind was racing when Jacobs scored the touchdown and he kept changing the call.

“It may have looked more panicked than it was, because we knew what play we were running and we knew what we were about to do,” Carr said. “Then they called timeout and gave us time to really get set. It was nice. it was nice — same area. You couldn’t draw it up better."

Were the Raiders really that sure?

“First, we didn’t know the call,” Jacobs said. “We didn’t know the personnel. We had people running back in off the field. When they called timeout, they really kind of helped us with that. We would’ve been scrambling.”