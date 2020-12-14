NFL: Raiders fire defensive coordinator Guenther

But the biggest issue was that the team showed few signs of improvement this season despite having made heavy investments in free agency and with four defensive starters drafted in the top two rounds the past two seasons.

The Raiders showed some flashes earlier in the season, slowing Patrick Mahomes down in the second half of an upset in Kansas City in October and then generating five takeaways in a win over Denver last month.

But the defense has regressed in recent weeks, allowing Mahomes to drive for the winning score in the closing minutes of Week 10 and then struggling to stop Atlanta, the Jets and Indianapolis the past three weeks.

The Raiders have allowed more than 200 yards rushing in each of the past two games, just the seventh time they’ve ever done that, and offered little resistance against the Colts.

Free agent additions Cory Littleton, Maliek Collins and Carl Nassib have made little impact and 2019 fourth overall pick Clelin Ferrell has only two sacks all season and 2018 third-round edge rusher Arden Key has none all season.

Perhaps the most consistent defensive player has been linebacker Nicholas Morrow, who replaced Littleton in recent weeks as an every down linebacker. Morrow was originally an undrafted free agent acquired by the previous regime.