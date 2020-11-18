NFL: Raiders give Chiefs rare chance for payback

Oh, don't expect that to be the last time the parade around the Truman Sports Complex gets brought up.

The Chiefs (8-1) haven't had a lot of chances to exact a little bit of revenge on opponents the past few years. They've only lost four regular-season games in three of the past four seasons, and each of those years ended with an AFC West title.

So they usually end up having the last laugh.

When the Chiefs do get a chance for payback, they tend to make it count. They lost to Houston in Week 6 last season, then trounced the Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs. They lost to Tennessee in Week 10 and beat the Titans a couple of months later for the AFC championship.

“Any time you lose to anyone, the next time you play them you want to win,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “In this league, when you're in the same division, you get that opportunity. We're going to be ready, I promise you that.”

The mystique of the Raiders-Chiefs rivalry only ups the ante. The two franchises trace their animosity to the earliest days of the AFL, and it grew when Al Davis purchased the Raiders in the late 1960s. Both teams have experienced plenty of success over the years, and the hatred has kept pace, passed down from one generation of players to the next.