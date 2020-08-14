NFL: Raiders hope offseason pays off on defense

“We really rebuilt the engine here with some new, young talent,” he said. “Very excited with where they’re at. They’re doing a hell of a job picking up the system, the scheme and techniques of everything we’re doing.”

Change was definitely needed after the results of the past two seasons as the Raiders struggled to find a replacement for star pass rusher Khalil Mack and had a revolving door in the secondary.

In Guenther’s two seasons at the helm, the Raiders allowed the most points per drive (2.46), tied for second most yards per play allowed (6.08), have the fewest sacks (45) and tied for fewest takeaways (32). Perhaps the biggest indictment is the league-worst 11 TD drives of at least 90 yards during that time.

“A lot of times the last couple years, guys to be honest with you, you look down at your call sheet and say, ‘Well, I can’t put this guy in that situation,’ or ‘this guy in this situation.’ You have to pick and choose your spots during games,” Guenther said. “But I think, with the young talent that we have, the speed that we have, the first thing that I noticed is that we’re much faster on defense. We got some good rushers, we got some good cover guys. That’s what you need in this league to be successful.”