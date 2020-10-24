NFL: Raiders host Bucs after trying week with COVID-19

Carr is playing perhaps his best football of his seven-year career as the addition of speedy rookie Henry Ruggs III has helped him be more aggressive pushing the ball downfield, while opening things up underneath for tight end Darren Waller and running back Josh Jacobs.

Carr has career highs so far in passer rating (115.9), yards per attempt (8.2) and completion percentage (73.1), while throwing 11 TD passes and only one interception.

“I think just the amount of time he’s spent with Jon (Gruden) now, knowing the offense and he’s a gym rat,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said. “He’s in the office all the time studying. They put some great weapons around him now with Waller, Ruggs and Jacobs. That’s one of the best trios there is in football right now, but they’ve got other guys, too. Derek is protecting the football better.”

ON THE LINE

The situation with Brown made things difficult for the Raiders in their preparation for the game. They had to prepare for the game with four backup linemen and three practice squad players, while not knowing whether starters Kolton Miller, Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson would be able to play. Safety Johnathan Abram also was placed on the COVID-19 list because of close contacts.