NFL: Raiders keep finding ways to lose, fall to Dolphins 26-25

The penalty moved the ball all the way to the Raiders 26, setting the stage for Sanders' winning kick.

“There’s a lot of ways to look at this, but 19 seconds left on your own 25-yard line with no timeouts,” Gruden said, “I’ve called a lot of plays a long time; the probability of getting that done is remote.”

But the Raiders' defense has struggled to stop anyone consistently all season and failed in this instance, too.

“You’ve got to execute at the end of the game and finish as a defense,” linebacker Raekwon McMillan said. “We can’t put ourselves in that situation. There’s no explanation. It is what it is. We got to finish.”

It marks the second straight season the Raiders were in the hunt midway through the season, only to collapse over the final third of the campaign.

Last season, the Raiders were 6-4 before stumbling to the finish line on a 1-5 skid. This year, their first in Las Vegas, the Raid1`ers were 6-3, including a win in Kansas City over the defending champion Chiefs, and are now mired in another 1-5 slide with their season-finale in Denver next Sunday.