NFL: Raiders lack pass rush in loss to Buccaneers

LAS VEGAS — After watching Tom Brady carve up his defense while barely being touched, Las Vegas coach Jon Gruden said he would immediately look at how to spark the Raiders struggling pass rush.

Whatever changes the Raiders do make, it doesn’t appear as if changes on the coaching staff or a trade for a difference-maker are under consideration.

“There’s a lot of people talking about are we making changes, are we going to bring in new coaches, new players. We are where we are,” Gruden said Monday. “We’re going to stick together, bond together. We’re going to make some changes in the lineup possibly and in the scheme that we use. We’re hoping we change the results that we’re getting.”

Gruden talked about the possibility of using different rotations, moving players from inside to outside and tinkering with the blitz and stunt packages.

He hopes that will help generate more pressure after the Raiders had just one quarterback hit against Brady in a 45-20 loss on Sunday. With seven sacks on the season, Las Vegas is tied for the third fewest in the NFL going into next Sunday’s game against the Browns (5-2) in Cleveland.