NFL: Raiders look to boost scoring with more dynamic playmakers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Las Vegas Raiders have the ingredients in place to have a more dynamic offense.

The stellar offensive line returns all five starters, Josh Jacobs and Darren Waller emerged as dynamic playmakers last season and rookies Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards have upgraded the receiver corps.

Now the question is whether that can lead to more production for Derek Carr and Co. when it comes to scoring points. The Raiders are one of three teams that have failed to average 20 points per game in any of the past three seasons despite moving the ball well between the 20s last season.

They hope to change that starting with the opener Sunday at Carolina in their first game since moving to Las Vegas.

“We did a good job last year offensively,” head coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday. “Our goal to go offense was horrific. I thought our red zone was pretty good, our third down was pretty good. We moved the ball pretty good. There’s two things that we have to do better. We have to do better in our goal to go offense. We walked away (six) times with nothing. We turned it over down there. We got shut out on downs down there from the one-inch line, I think four times. That’ll help things. We need more possessions. If you do, I think the statistical study, we don’t get the ball very often.”