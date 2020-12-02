NFL: Raiders look to get offense going after dud in Atlanta

One thing that was a major problem in Atlanta has been a bit of a concern all season for the Raiders with Carr struggling to hold onto the ball when under pressure in the pocket. Carr lost three fumbles following strip sacks.

He lost one when he stepped in the pocket, sensed pressure to put a second hand on the ball but didn’t tuck it into his body and lost it. The second came when backup right tackle Brandon Parker was beaten right at the snap by Jacob Tuioti-Mariner and Carr was hit for a lost fumble. The last came when Carr’s arm bumped into teammate Kolton Miller as he was getting ready to throw, leading to another turnover.

“It’s something that we work on every day for all our skill players that touch the ball,” Gruden said. “A couple of them, when you get blindsided, there’s not much you can do. But just emphasizing two hands on the ball in traffic and sometimes giving up on a play. If the protection is breaking down, sometimes you just have to put the ball away, protect the ball, take the sack and move on to the next one. You are right. Those are turnovers that we have to address and we have to correct.”