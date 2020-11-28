NFL: Raiders looking to finish strong, make run at playoffs

ATLANTA — The Las Vegas Raiders have positioned themselves to make a run at what would be just their second playoff appearance since reaching the Super Bowl during the 2002 season.

Of course, they've been here before.

A year ago, in their last year in Oakland, the Raiders entered the stretch run with a 6-4 records — the same mark they have heading into Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. But the team that now calls Las Vegas home stumbled to the finish, managing one win in its final six games while averaging a league-low 14.7 points during that span.

“We’re definitely a better team this year, but we have to — and I mean have to — finish this season better than we did last year,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “I’m hopeful and I believe that we will and I think that it’s different,"

This year feels much the same to the Falcons (3-7), who don't have a whole lot to play for other than avoiding their third straight losing season.

Interim Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris is trying to stay positive, even after an ugly 24-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints last weekend.