NFL: Raiders miss playoffs a 3rd time under Gruden

Jon Gruden’s third season as Raiders head coach looked an awful lot like his second, with a strong start, disappointing finish, and no playoff appearance once again.

While the Raiders (8-8) did become more potent on offense and ended up winning one more game in their first season in Las Vegas, there still wasn’t a lot to feel good about.

“Our goal is not 8-8. Our goal is to win a championship,” Gruden said Monday. “You shouldn’t go on a cruise or go on a vacation when you’re 8-8. We got to take a good look at how we can close the gap. We feel like we did to a degree with the best teams in the league, but we’re not there yet.”

The Raiders did manage to post impressive wins in the first half of the season over defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City, New Orleans and Cleveland on the way to a 6-3 record.

But five losses in the next six games derailed any playoff hopes, and the only difference in the record came because they converted a two-point conversion in the final seconds of a 32-31 win at Denver on Sunday instead of missing one against the Broncos in a 1-point loss in 2019.