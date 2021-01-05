NFL: Raiders miss playoffs a 3rd time under Gruden

Jon Gruden’s third season as Raiders head coach looked an awful lot like his second, with a strong start, disappointing finish, and no playoff appearance once again.
While the Raiders (8-8) did become more potent on offense and ended up winning one more game in their first season in Las Vegas, there still wasn’t a lot to feel good about.
“Our goal is not 8-8. Our goal is to win a championship,” Gruden said Monday. “You shouldn’t go on a cruise or go on a vacation when you’re 8-8. We got to take a good look at how we can close the gap. We feel like we did to a degree with the best teams in the league, but we’re not there yet.”
The Raiders did manage to post impressive wins in the first half of the season over defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City, New Orleans and Cleveland on the way to a 6-3 record.
But five losses in the next six games derailed any playoff hopes, and the only difference in the record came because they converted a two-point conversion in the final seconds of a 32-31 win at Denver on Sunday instead of missing one against the Broncos in a 1-point loss in 2019.
“It’s a work in progress,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “We feel like we’re heading in the right direction if I’m being honest. We feel like we’re heading the right way. We just have a lot of work to do.”
The offense showed improvement, especially in the passing game. The Raiders increased their scoring by 7.5 points per game and finished tied for the league lead with 17 TDs of at least 20 yards.
But the defense was once again a major problem as free agents like Cory Littleton and Maliek Collins made little impact, and young players such as Damon Arnette and Johnathan Abram struggled in the secondary.
“We just have hold ourselves to a standard that is acceptable for professional football players,” linebacker Nicholas Morrow said. “I think in some cases, to be honest, we lacked the accountability from the players, the coaches. We all just have to be more accountable to ourselves.”
SHORE UP THE D
The Raiders finished in the bottom four in the league in points allowed (29.9), takeaways (15) and sacks (21). That led to the decision to fire defensive coordinator Paul Guenther after 13 games and replace him with Rod Marinelli. Gruden said the search for a full-time coordinator would start Tuesday, with Gus Bradley, Raheem Morris and Joe Barry expected to get a look.
ROOKIE RECEIVERS
The Raiders spent two high draft picks on receivers Henry Ruggs III (12th overall) and Bryan Edwards (third round) with little immediate payoff. Ruggs finished with 26 catches for 452 yards and two TDs, ranking outside the top 10 among rookie receivers despite being picked first. Edwards had 11 catches for 193 yards but did get his first TD in Week 17.
Both will need to step up their play, especially if Nelson Agholor doesn’t return after catching 48 passes for 896 yards and eight TDs after signing a bargain baseman $1 million, one-year contract.
PROTECT THE CARR
The Raiders have invested heavily in the offensive line in recent years but will have some big questions this offseason starting with whether to bring back Trent Brown for a third season at a salary of $14 million. Brown has played less than half the time since signing a $66 million, four-year deal and the Raiders must decide whether he’s worth a hefty investment.
Las Vegas also has big commitments to guards Gabe Jackson ($9.6 million) and Richie Incognito ($6.35 million) but could choose to look for cheaper options to save money for the defense.
WONDERFUL WALLER
The biggest highlight of the season for the Raiders was star tight end Darren Waller taking another big step forward. He broke Hall of Famer Tim Brown’s franchise record with 107 catches and his 1,196 yards receiving were the second most for a Raiders tight end to Todd Christensen’s 1,247 in 1983. Waller exploited matchups and made the passing game click all season.
HOME COOKING
The first season in Las Vegas was also disappointing in that fans weren’t allowed to see the team in person or in the new stadium. The Raiders had a 2-6 mark at an empty Allegiant Stadium, but are hoping for better results in 2021 once the stands are full.
JACOBS FACES DUI CASE
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs received minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after a pre-dawn single-vehicle crash Monday near McCarran International Airport, authorities said.
A Las Vegas police report said Jacobs, 22, was taken to a hospital for treatment of a cut on his forehead after an air bag deployed when the 2019 Acura NSX sports car he was driving crashed into a tunnel wall at the Las Vegas airport, prosecutor Eric Bauman said.
Police at the scene determined the 5-foot-10, 220-pound Jacobs was impaired by alcohol, and blood was drawn at the hospital, Bauman said. Laboratory results can take several weeks.
Jacobs was booked at the Clark County jail on a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge and released without bail pending a court appearance March 8, said his attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld.
The attorneys noted that no charge was immediately filed by prosecutors.
“We intend to enter a not guilty plea on behalf of Mr. Jacobs if he is ever charged,” they said.
Jacobs lives in Las Vegas, Chesnoff said. It was not immediately clear if Jacobs had just returned to Las Vegas from Denver, where the Raiders played their final regular-season game Sunday. That was less than 12 hours before the 4:43 a.m. crash.
“The Raiders are aware of the situation involving Josh Jacobs,” team spokesman Will Kiss said in a statement. “The organization takes these matters seriously and we have no further comment at this time.”
Associated Press writers Ken Ritter and W.G. Ramirez contributed to this report.