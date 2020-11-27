NFL: Raiders' performance improves even if record hasn't

Ten games into the 2020 season, the Raiders are in the same position they were a year ago.

The manner in which they got to 6-4 this year compared to last year provides them confidence that they won’t falter down the stretch again and miss the playoffs for the 17th time in 18 seasons.

Derek Carr has the offense performing at an extremely high level so the Raiders believe they can compete with anyone as evidenced by going toe to toe with in splitting two games with the defending Super Bow champion Kansas City Chiefs.

“There’s just something about this team; the teams we’ve lost to, how we’ve lost and things like that,” Carr said Wednesday. “The teams that we’ve played with and beat and things like that. We’re definitely a better team this year, but we right now have to, and I mean have to, finish this season better than we did last year. And I believe that we will. I’m hopeful and I believe that we will and I think that it’s different, I feel it’s different, but time will tell if it’s different.”

The Raiders got to 6-4 a year ago thanks to a three-game home winning streak against Detroit, the Chargers and Cincinnati. But even the final game of that run showed some flaws as the Raiders only beat the lowly Bengals 17-10 in a sign that the offense might begin slipping.