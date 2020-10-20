NFL: Raiders place rookie CB Damon Arnette on COVID list

What’s new is the unit ranks first in total defense as well at 282 yards per game. Opponents gained 343.9 per game last season, when Tampa Bay finished 7-9 and missed the playoffs.

“We’ve got to be able to be consistent, not get too high, not get too low, and just stay the course,” David said. “We know we played a good football game against a great football team, but now that’s in the past. We have to keep on moving forward and keep on stacking them.”

Since losing nose tackle Vita Vea to a season-ending leg injury on Oct. 8, the Bucs have been in the market for experienced depth on the interior defensive line. They addressed the need by acquiring Steve McLendon from the New York Jets after the veteran nose tackle played Sunday in Miami.

“He’s got to go through the protocols and pass the physical, but he played (Sunday),” Arians said. “We all know Steve. He’s really a quality human being and a hell of a player. ... Hopefully we can get him past the physical and get the trade through.”

Ronald Jones has three straight 100-yard rushing outings, including a 23-carry, 113-yard, two-touchdown day against Green Bay.

Bucs running back Leonard Fournette has been inactive two of the past three games due to an ankle injury.