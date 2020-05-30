NFL: Raiders re-sign TE Butler

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ALAMEDA — The Las Vegas Raiders have signed re-signed free agent tight end Paul Butler, the team announced Thursday.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Butler was originally signed by the Raiders after participating on a tryout basis at the team’s rookie mini-camp in May of 2018. He spent the majority of his rookie season on Oakland’s practice squad before being elevated to the active roster in Week 17.

In 2019, Butler spent the offseason with the Silver and Black and a portion of the year on the team’s practice squad prior to being signed by the Detroit Lions as a reserve/future free agent at the conclusion of the season. He has not appeared in a regular-season contest.

A native of Dubois, Pa., Butler played for California University of Pennsylvania and appeared in 33 contests over four seasons (2013-16), totaling 32 receptions for 381 yards, adding five touchdown receptions. As a senior in 2016, he was selected first-team All- Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have placed TE Nick O’Leary on the reserve/non-football injury list.