NFL: Raiders send starting O-line home after Brown's COVID test

Guard Richie Incognito is on injured reserve with an Achilles injury and the Raiders also have Jaryd Jones-Smith, Erik Magnuson and Kamaal Seymour on the practice squad.

“What’s crazy is, whoever’s out there, that’s who’s out there. Nobody cares about this or that. They just see the win-loss and that’s all that matters in this business,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “So with that said, we came in with the mindset today like, oh dang, you feel bad for those guys. You feel for them, you pray for them, make sure they’re OK, make sure their families are OK, all those kinds of things.

“But at the same time, we have job to do while we’re here, so you have to compartmentalize a little bit. You have to separate the two once you step on the field. We have to act like this is game day. We have to act like this is the group we’re rolling out with, so get ready to play.”

Brown is the second Raiders player put on the COVID list this week after cornerback Damon Arnette went on it on Monday. Arnette was already on injured reserve with a broken thumb.

The list is used for players who either test positive for the coronavirus or have been in close contact with an infected person.