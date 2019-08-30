ALAMEDA — Rodney Hudson once again is the NFL's highest-paid center after signing a three-year contract extension Friday worth nearly $34 million.
Hudson will get just over $24 million in guaranteed money in his $33.75 million extension.
One of the NFL's best at his position, Hudson signed a five-year, $45 million deal to leave Kansas City for division-rival Oakland in 2015. He's started 61 games for the Raiders and rarely has allowed a sack.
A product of Florida State, Hudson has been to two Pro Bowls in his eight pro seasons. He was selected in the second round, 55th overall, by the Chiefs in the 2011 draft and made 35 starts at center and guard for Kansas City.
Marshall among early bird NFL cuts
Several NFL teams got a head start on their cuts Friday, a day before they have to trim their 90-man rosters to 53.
Notable names among the early-bird casualties included Raiders linebacker Brandon Marshall, Jaguars receiver Terrelle Pryor, Rams QB Brandon Allen, Broncos safety Su'a Cravens and Panthers running back Cameron Artis-Payne.
The NFL used to have two rounds of cuts, one before the final preseason game and one after. The one cutdown essentially gives 480 more players the chance to make one last impression in the preseason finale.
Twenty-four hours after Saturday's cutdown deadline, teams can sign up to 10 players to their practice squad, but they have to be rookies or veterans with no more than two accrued NFL seasons. Those players will earn a minimum of $8,000 a week, or $136,000 if they stay on the squad all season.
The minimum rookie salary for those on the roster is $495,000, and the average salary for all players is more than $2 million.