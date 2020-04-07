NFL: Raiders sign DB Damarious Randall to 1-year deal

ALAMEDA — The Las Vegas Raiders signed defensive back Damarious Randall to a one-year contract in their latest move to try to upgrade a porous defense.
The Raiders announced the signing Tuesday after agreeing to the deal pending a physical last week. The Raiders signed Randall to a $3.25 million contract after another deal with cornerback Eli Apple fell through.
A person familiar with the process says Apple didn’t pass a physical after agreeing to a one-year contract earlier in free agency. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team never announced the move.
The 27-year-old Randall was a first-round pick by Green Bay in 2015 with experience playing outside cornerback, in the slot and at both safety positions.
He had 10 interceptions in three seasons for the Packers at cornerback but struggled at times in that role and was traded to Cleveland in 2018 for quarterback DeShone Kizer and pick swaps in the fourth and fifth rounds.
Randall had his best season as a free safety in 2018 when he had four interceptions and nine passes defensed in 15 games.
He played both safety roles and in the slot last season and fell out of favor in Cleveland.
Randall allowed eight TDs in coverage last season, according to SportRadar, and 27 in his five-year career. Both of those marks are second-worst in the NFL.
The Raiders have now announced all 16 contracts reached since the start of the league year last month. The class is headlined on the defensive side of the ball, where Randall will team with linebackers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski and safety Jeff Heath to upgrade a defense that has allowed the third-most pass plays of at least 20 yards over the past three seasons.
The Raiders also tried to bolster the line by signing defensive tackles Maliek Collins and Daniel Ross, along with edge rusher Carl Nassib.
The biggest additions on offense were 2015 No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota as the backup to quarterback Derek Carr, veteran tight end Jason Witten and receiver Nelson Agholor.
The Raiders still have needs for a No. 1 receiver and at cornerback that could be addressed with two first-round picks in the draft later this month.
Ex-Eagles RB Brown diesPHILADELPHIA — Timmy Brown, a running back and kick returner who won an NFL championship with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1960, has died. He was 82.
The Eagles announced Tuesday that Brown passed away on Saturday.
“Timmy Brown was an all-time great Eagle and one of the most dynamic multipurpose players of his era. He overcame many obstacles in his life to enjoy success both as an athlete and as an entertainer,” Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement.
“A three-time Pro Bowler and member of our 1960 NFL Championship team, Timmy excelled as a running back and return specialist with his incredible athleticism and signature versatility. He was one of the most exciting players to watch during his career. Those who knew him well have said they will remember him for his outgoing, uplifting personality and the connections he built with his teammates and the community. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time.”
Brown is sixth on the franchise’s all-time list for touchdowns (62), seventh in total yards from scrimmage (7,049), eighth in rushing (3,703 yards) and seventh in TDs rushing (29).
Brown is the team’s all-time leader in average yards per touch (6.52) and he still holds the franchise record for most kickoff returns (169), most kickoff return yards (4,483), and most kickoff returns for touchdowns (5).
He was the first NFL player to return two kickoffs for TDs in the same game, doing it in a 24-23 win over Dallas on November 6, 1966.
Brown was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame in 1996.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!