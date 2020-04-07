NFL: Raiders sign DB Damarious Randall to 1-year deal

The Raiders have now announced all 16 contracts reached since the start of the league year last month. The class is headlined on the defensive side of the ball, where Randall will team with linebackers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski and safety Jeff Heath to upgrade a defense that has allowed the third-most pass plays of at least 20 yards over the past three seasons.

The Raiders also tried to bolster the line by signing defensive tackles Maliek Collins and Daniel Ross, along with edge rusher Carl Nassib.

The biggest additions on offense were 2015 No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota as the backup to quarterback Derek Carr, veteran tight end Jason Witten and receiver Nelson Agholor.

The Raiders still have needs for a No. 1 receiver and at cornerback that could be addressed with two first-round picks in the draft later this month.

Ex-Eagles RB Brown diesPHILADELPHIA — Timmy Brown, a running back and kick returner who won an NFL championship with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1960, has died. He was 82.

The Eagles announced Tuesday that Brown passed away on Saturday.