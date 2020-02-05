ALAMEDA — The Las Vegas Raiders signed running back Jalen Richard to a two-year contract extension on Wednesday.
Richard was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next month before signing this deal.
Richard originally joined the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and has become a key part of the offense with his ability to catch passes out of the backfield.
Richard played all 16 games last season, catching 36 passes for 323 yards and running 39 times for 145 yards.
Richard has played all 64 games since joining the Raiders.
He has carried the ball 233 times for 1,170 yards and three touchdowns and caught 160 passes for 1,380 yards and three scores.
Richard has also played a large role on special teams, with 34 kickoff returns for 680 yards and 68 punt returns for 485 yards.
Raiders hire
Marinelli as DL coachThe Las Vegas Raiders hired Rod Marinelli on Wednesday as their new defensive line coach.
Marinelli is entering his 25th season as an NFL coach and has previously worked under coach Jon Gruden in Tampa Bay.
Marinelli spent the past seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, where he was most recently the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach.
He replaces Brentson Buckner on the Raiders staff.
Marinelli also served as head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2006-08 and has also worked on the staff in Chicago.
The Raiders also hired Austin King as offensive quality control coach.