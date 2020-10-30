NFL: Raiders struggle to find any positives on struggling defense

The Raiders have allowed the second-most points through six games in franchise history and are the only team in the NFL this season to give up at least 24 points in every game as the lack of a consistent pass rush continues to be a problem ever since coach Jon Gruden traded away Khalil Mack before the 2018 season.

“We had a great meeting with the coaches,” Gruden said. “We had an opportunity to look at everything that we have done. We had a chance to really talk about our personnel extensively. We’re going to make some changes, no doubt, with the scheme. How much? I don’t know. But you’ll see some things that you didn’t see last week.”

Las Vegas showed signs of progress with a season-high 23 quarterback pressures and three sacks against Patrick Mahomes in the win at Kansas City. The Raiders held the Chiefs to one field goal during a six-drive stretch starting late in the second quarter to fuel the 40-32 victory.

They were unable to carry that over after the bye in a 45-20 loss to Tampa Bay when Las Vegas generated no sacks and hit Tom Brady only once.