NFL: Raiders thriving despite patchwork offensive line

When the Las Vegas Raiders set out to build their roster for 2020, a priority was placed on beefing up the offensive line.
The Raiders invested more money into the line this season than any other team, with a league-high nearly $54 million dedicated to the salary cap at the position.
The only problem is the Raiders have only been able to see the starting group together for three plays all season because of a run of injuries and illnesses that has sidelined tackles Trent Brown and Kolton Miller, as well as guard Richie Incognito at times.
“At the end of the day, nobody cares,” quarterback Derek Carr said Wednesday. “It doesn’t matter if you are on your fourth tackle. It doesn’t matter if we’re switching guys from tackle to guard, left to right and right to left. Nobody cares because at the end of the day we’re going to play the game. Did you win, or did you lose? And I guess our whole team has taken that mindset and that approach.”
The Raiders have managed to survive the juggling act on the offensive line thanks in large part to the steady leadership from the group’s two constants, center Rodney Hudson and right guard Gabe Jackson, impressive versatility from backup Denzelle Good, and a unit that has shown the ability to adapt under line coach Tom Cable.
The Raiders have started nine players on the line this season, including three at right tackle and three at left guard.
“I know Coach Cable, he does a great job with getting everybody prepared,” Jackson said. “It doesn’t matter who goes in. We all try to be one heartbeat and send the same message. That’s work hard and compete.”
The Raiders rank ninth in the league in rushing (131.3 yards per game) and are tied for the 11th-fewest sacks allowed with 14. The line has really imposed its will the past two games when the Raiders have run for 369 yards and an average of 5.2 per carry, ranking in the top five in both categories.
Both those performances came in trying circumstances. Two weeks ago during a wintery storm in Cleveland, the Raiders lost Brown the morning of the game after an IV mishap sent him to the hospital. That forced Brandon Parker to be active and he ended up playing most of the game at right tackle after Sam Young left in the first half with a knee injury.
The Raiders were already without their starter at left guard since Incognito hurt his Achilles tendon early in Week 2. That forced Good to step in there after he earlier had played right tackle with Brown and Young hurt.
The problems only got worse last week against the Chargers after Brown went back on the COVID-19 list and Miller missed the first game of his career with an ankle injury, forcing Parker to play left tackle.
That all comes after the Raiders were forced to play a game against Tampa Bay last month after not having the entire starting offensive line at practice during the week when Brown tested positive for the coronavirus and four teammates missed three practices because of “high risk” close contacts.
Through it all, Hudson has anchored the group at center with big contributions from Jackson and Good.
“He’s the leader of the group, no doubt,” coach Jon Gruden said of Hudson. “He makes the guys next to him better. He holds the guys to a high standard the way we meet, the way we practice and the way we compete. It all starts with Rodney, he’s having another great season.
"It’s good to see a healthy Gabe Jackson and Denzelle Good has really stepped up. Our interior three has played excellent football and we’re hoping that our tackles can return healthy together someday soon, but in the meantime, you have to tip your hat Brandon Parker. He’s played right tackle and left tackle in consecutive weeks and Sam Young has given us some critical snaps.”
The Raiders don’t know when they’ll get the entire line healthy, which it hasn’t been since Brown left the opener after hurting his calf on the first drive.
He’s not expected to return any time soon from the COVID-19 list and Incognito hasn’t even started practicing yet.
“It’s been tough,” Gruden said. “We’ve had a lot of adversity. ... It’s disappointing, but it’s an opportunity to keep digging, keep grinding, keep developing and finding ways to win.”
Booker to face former teammates
Devontae Booker is beginning to show what he can do when given a chance to run the ball after being relegated almost exclusively to a special teams role at the end of his tenure in Denver.
Booker has emerged as a productive complement to Raiders bell-cow back Josh Jacobs and gets the chance to show the Broncos what they missed out on when they didn’t use him much the past few years.
Booker and the Raiders (5-3) will host the Broncos (3-5) on Sunday, with Booker coming off his most productive game since 2018.
“Just a little bit I guess, knowing that I had played there four years and stuff like that,” Booker said Thursday when asked if the game this week meant more to him. “Of course, I want to go out and win and beat these guys. But I don’t want to talk about it so much. We just got to go out there and win.”
Booker has played a key role on the Raiders this season after being an overlooked offseason addition who wasn’t even certain to make the team in training camp.
He has gained 223 yards rushing on just 33 carries, with his 6.8 yard average per attempt ranking the best among all running backs with at least 30 carries.
He has played big roles in four of the Raiders' five wins, delivering key plays when Jacobs has been on the sideline getting needed rest. The Raiders didn’t have that option last year when their backups were mostly smaller backs who excelled as receivers more than runners.
“We wanted someone with a similar style, with a skill set, as Josh, not the lighter type of back,” offensive coordinator Greg Olson said. “We have that obviously in Jalen Richard and Theo Riddick. We have some guys that can be choice route runners out of the backfield. But we wanted someone that could handle the load if we had to hand it to them 30 times a game and we felt that Devontae Booker was that guy. ... He has been a real pleasant addition for us.”
Booker is coming off his best game of the season when he ran for 68 yards on eight carries in a 31-26 victory over the Chargers. His 23-yard TD run opened the scoring that game.
That’s more yards than he gained in his final 24 games with the Broncos, where he went from a promising fourth-round pick who ran for 612 yards as a rookie in 2016 to mostly an afterthought.
By his final year in Denver in 2019, Booker got only two carries for 9 yards in 16 games as he was almost exclusively a special teams player.
”‘Book’ is a good back, he just needed his opportunity and he’s made the most of it out there with the Raiders,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. “I’ve been very impressed with his play. His stats bear that out, his film bears that out, and they’re using him and he’s a damn good back.”
NOTES: The Raiders placed LB Cory Littleton on the COVID-19 list. They didn’t say whether he tested positive or had close contact with someone who had the coronavirus. ... CB Trayvon Mullen returned to practice on a limited basis after leaving the game Sunday with a hamstring injury and missing practice on Wednesday.
