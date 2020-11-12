NFL: Raiders thriving despite patchwork offensive line

“I know Coach Cable, he does a great job with getting everybody prepared,” Jackson said. “It doesn’t matter who goes in. We all try to be one heartbeat and send the same message. That’s work hard and compete.”

The Raiders rank ninth in the league in rushing (131.3 yards per game) and are tied for the 11th-fewest sacks allowed with 14. The line has really imposed its will the past two games when the Raiders have run for 369 yards and an average of 5.2 per carry, ranking in the top five in both categories.

Both those performances came in trying circumstances. Two weeks ago during a wintery storm in Cleveland, the Raiders lost Brown the morning of the game after an IV mishap sent him to the hospital. That forced Brandon Parker to be active and he ended up playing most of the game at right tackle after Sam Young left in the first half with a knee injury.

The Raiders were already without their starter at left guard since Incognito hurt his Achilles tendon early in Week 2. That forced Good to step in there after he earlier had played right tackle with Brown and Young hurt.

The problems only got worse last week against the Chargers after Brown went back on the COVID-19 list and Miller missed the first game of his career with an ankle injury, forcing Parker to play left tackle.