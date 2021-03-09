NFL: Raiders trade Brown back to Patriots

He then missed all of training camp in 2020 with a calf injury. He returned for the opener but left after three plays when he hurt his calf again.

Brown returned in time to play well in a win at Kansas City in Week 5 before going on the COVID-19 list before the next game. A pregame IV mishap sent him to the emergency room before a Week 8 win at Cleveland and then Brown went back on the COVID-19 list for five more weeks.

He returned to play three games in December before missing the finale with a knee injury.

“Trent’s whole thing is when he’s healthy, in shape and ready to go, he’s as dominant as any tackle in football and he proved that early in the 2019 season,” Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said last week. “Since then, it’s been kind of a roller coaster. Really, what he needs to do more than anything is get in the best shape of his life and come out ready to prove that he is a dominant tackle in the National Football League. That’s all it takes. If Trent gets in shape and stays committed, there’s not a better talent out there.”

Now he heads back to New England, where he helped the Patriots win the Super Bowl in his only season there in 2018. Brown played all 16 games in the regular season that year and was stellar in the postseason run.