NFL: Raiders trade Brown back to Patriots

Tackle Trent Brown will head back to the New England Patriots two years after signing a lucrative free agent deal to join the Raiders.
A person familiar with the trade says the Raiders agreed Tuesday to deal Brown to New England and that Brown will rework his contract, which had two non-guaranteed years for $29.25 million remaining, to an $11 million, one-year deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be finalized until the start of the new league year March 17.
NFL Network first reported the trade that also includes a swap of 2022 draft picks, with the Raiders getting a fifth-rounder from New England and sending a seventh-round pick back to the Patriots.
Brown was a prominent part of an expensive 2019 free agent class that didn’t work out for the Raiders. He signed a $66 million, four-year contract but missed 16 of 32 games and was limited to less than 10 snaps in two others.
The Raiders last month released receiver Tyrell Williams two years into a four-year, $44.4 million contract — he signed with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday — and plan to cut defensive back Lamarcus Joyner halfway through his four-year, $42 million contract.
The issue with Brown was his health. He missed five games in 2019 with various injuries but still managed to get picked for the Pro Bowl because he was effective when healthy.
He then missed all of training camp in 2020 with a calf injury. He returned for the opener but left after three plays when he hurt his calf again.
Brown returned in time to play well in a win at Kansas City in Week 5 before going on the COVID-19 list before the next game. A pregame IV mishap sent him to the emergency room before a Week 8 win at Cleveland and then Brown went back on the COVID-19 list for five more weeks.
He returned to play three games in December before missing the finale with a knee injury.
“Trent’s whole thing is when he’s healthy, in shape and ready to go, he’s as dominant as any tackle in football and he proved that early in the 2019 season,” Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said last week. “Since then, it’s been kind of a roller coaster. Really, what he needs to do more than anything is get in the best shape of his life and come out ready to prove that he is a dominant tackle in the National Football League. That’s all it takes. If Trent gets in shape and stays committed, there’s not a better talent out there.”
Now he heads back to New England, where he helped the Patriots win the Super Bowl in his only season there in 2018. Brown played all 16 games in the regular season that year and was stellar in the postseason run.
Brown can play left and right tackle and provides insurance on the left side if Isaiah Wynn can’t stay healthy or could step in and start on the right side in place of Marcus Cannon, who opted out of the 2020 season and could be cut in a salary cap move.
The Raiders will have to rebuild their offensive line this offseason with the team also planning to cut guards Gabe Jackson and Richie Incognito to save money on the salary cap. Incognito could return with a cheaper deal but the only spots solidified are at left tackle with Kolton Miller and center Rodney Hudson.
Denzelle Good started 14 games last season at right tackle and left guard in place of Brown and Incognito but is eligible for free agency next week.
Tackle Brandon Parker, a 2018 third-round pick, and 2020 fourth-round guard John Simpson both struggled at times when they played last season.
Jacobs' traffic case closed
LAS VEGAS — A traffic case involving Las Vegas Raiders player Josh Jacobs was closed Monday after he completed community service and paid a fine stemming from a vehicle crash in January near McCarran International Airport, his lawyers said.
The 23-year-old running back mentored at a Boys & Girls Club and paid a $500 fine to resolve a failure to exercise due care traffic violation, said his attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld.
Jacobs received several stitches for a cut forehead and was initially also charged with driving under the influence after the 2019 Acura NSX he was driving crashed early Jan. 4 into a tunnel wall at the Las Vegas airport.
The DUI charge was dropped a week later because Jacobs’ blood-alcohol level did not reach the 0.08% level needed to pursue the case, his attorneys and a prosecutor said.
Jacobs, who lives in Las Vegas, was alone in the vehicle after returning to Las Vegas from Denver, where the Raiders defeated the Broncos in their final NFL regular-season game less than 12 hours before the crash.
A team representative did not immediately respond Monday to an email message about the case.
Prescott gets richest contract in Cowboys history
The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have finally agreed on the richest contract in club history, two years after negotiations first started with the star quarterback.
The team said the agreement was reached Monday. It's a $160 million, four-year contract with $126 million guaranteed and an NFL-record $66 million signing bonus, according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details weren't announced.
The deal comes a day before a deadline to put the franchise tag on Prescott for a second straight year at a salary cap charge of $37.7 million. The new contract will lower that cap hit.
Prescott played on a $31.4 million franchise tag in 2020 before his season ended with a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in Week 5.
At $40 million per season, Prescott is second in the NFL in annual salary to Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, who is at $45 million annually in a $450 million, 10-year deal that could eventually exceed $500 million in value. Houston's Deshaun Watson is third at $39 million annually.
The 27-year-old Prescott is the fourth Dallas player to get a $100 million contract after Tony Romo, the injured quarterback he replaced and ultimately sent into retirement, and two teammates in defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and receiver Amari Cooper.
Lawrence was among plenty of teammates reacting to the news on social media, tweeting, “HE’S BAAAAAACCCKKKK,” while Prescott's brother, Tad, posted a photo of the two hugging after Prescott got the call about the deal.
Before the gruesome injury against the New York Giants in October, Prescott had started every game since the beginning of his rookie year after Romo injured his back during the 2016 preseason.
Prescott won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors while leading the Cowboys to the No. 1 seed in the NFC and two years later won his first playoff game while reaching his second Pro Bowl.
Negotiations on a new contract started the following offseason, when Prescott was going into the final year of a four-year contract that paid him a total of about $4 million as a fourth-round pick. That included $2 million in the final season.
Prescott got a 1,500% raise with his first franchise tag, which locked in another increase for a second tag despite the salary cap going down because of the NFL’s revenue dip in the pandemic.
With a new contract, the Cowboys will get salary cap relief they're expected to need with the cap falling from $198 million to possibly as low as $180 million. The cap has risen about $10 million per season for most of the past decade.
Even before Prescott’s injury, the Cowboys started slowly in coach Mike McCarthy’s first season last year. But Prescott was still leading the NFL in yards passing for the league’s No. 1 offense. Those numbers plummeted as Dallas lost its first four games without Prescott, falling to 2-7 on the way to a 6-10 finish.
Washington releases Smith
Washington released AP Comeback Player of the Year Alex Smith on Friday, a move that was expected but still provides a cold ending to the veteran quarterback's storybook tenure with the organization.
Smith's release clears just under $15 million in salary cap space for Washington, which is hoping to figure out its long-term QB situation and fill many holes in the aftermath of a 7-9 season, NFC East title and wild-card round loss. Head coach Ron Rivera said he met with Smith, each side figured it was best to move on, and the organization granted Smith's request to be released.
“I want to thank Alex for his contributions this past year,” Rivera said in a statement. “He made such an impact on our young roster, and his leadership was one of the key factors in our late-season success and in making the playoffs for the first time since 2015.”
Smith made a triumphant return to NFL action last season, two years after breaking two bones in his right leg and requiring 17 surgeries to repair it. His battle against a life-threatening infection and long rehab process to get back on the field became a documentary and an inspirational tale whether he played again or not. And, of course, he did play again.
“To me, it was more about the attempt and the journey than the outcome," Smith said Jan. 10. "If I had come up short trying to come back, I would have slept just fine at night knowing I tried. To me, it was more about that mindset of actually putting myself out there and attempting and really, really attempting this.”
Warm and fuzzy feelings evaporated not long after Smith led Washington to its first playoff berth in five years. Comments by Rivera and new executives Martin Mayhew and Marty Hurney and the financial ramifications of releasing Smith now made it clear he wasn't in the plans for next season as the team looks to find a franchise quarterback.
Smith has indicated he plans to continue playing at age 37. He recently told GQ in his most pointed comments yet that Washington didn't want him to come back from his injury — another indication he knew his future would be elsewhere.
Just three years ago, Smith was Washington's present and future at the position. The previous regime, led by president Bruce Allen, agreed to trade a third-round pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller to Kansas City for Smith and sign him to a $94 million, four-year extension with $71 million guaranteed in February 2018.
Smith had Washington off to a 6-3 start that season before breaking his right fibula and tibia in a home game Nov. 18 against Houston. He was hospitalized for almost a month and had a stabilizer on his leg after he was released.
After an arduous rehab, Smith was back in playing shape by last summer and started training camp on the physically unable to perform list. The 2005 No. 1 pick was third on the depth chart behind Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen.
It took Rivera benching and demoting Haskins and Allen getting injured for Smith to get on the field. He made his first appearance since the injury Oct. 11 against the Rams and struggled in poor weather conditions before returning to a backup role.
When Allen injured his right ankle, Smith started at Detroit on Nov. 15 and threw for 390 yards in a 30-27 loss. He won his next four starts before injuring the calf muscle in the same right leg he broke two years earlierm but was just healthy enough to lead Washington to a victory in the regular-season finale at Philadelphia to win the NFC East and make the playoffs.
With Smith unable to play against Tampa Bay in the wild-card round, Taylor Heinicke impressed but fell short in a loss to the eventual Super Bowl-champion Buccaneers.
“Obviously, it’s not the way you want to finish the season, so in that sense, it’s frustrating,” Smith said. “But, bigger picture, to be back playing a role and even being in this situation is something that if had you presented that to me a year ago, two years ago, obviously, I would’ve jumped at.”
Behind the scenes, the gears were already moving in the direction of Smith not returning. While Rivera was noncommittal about Smith being on the roster next season, Washington re-signed Heinicke to a two-year deal worth up to $8.75 million and is expected to bring back Allen.
Washington went 11-5 in games Smith started and 5-26 in games he didn't. He could draw interest around the league by teams looking for a mentor figure who could play in a pinch.
That includes the Jacksonville Jaguars, who hired Smith's college coach, Urban Meyer, to lead their turnaround. The Jaguars have the No. 1 pick 16 years after Smith was taken first by San Francisco and figure to select Clemson's Trevor Lawrence.
Smith has thrown for 199 touchdowns, 109 interceptions and 35,650 yards in 14 NFL seasons for San Francisco, Kansas City and Washington. He missed two full years of his career to injury.