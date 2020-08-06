NFL: Raiders unable to utilize all their new digs in Las Vegas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After years of playing in a dilapidated stadium in Oakland with a rundown team facility, the Raiders were looking forward to showing off their fancy new digs in Las Vegas this season.

Those plans have been altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Raiders will play their first season at $2 billion Allegiant Stadium near the Las Vegas Strip without any fans and have been unable to fully utilize the new practice facility they built in nearby Henderson.

“I mean disappointing for all of sports honestly,” coach Jon Gruden said Thursday. “Certainly, you see that stadium and you want to go in there and you want to cut it loose with your new fan base and it is disappointing. But we aren’t the only team that feels that. We are doing what we feel is right for the safety and health of everybody and hopefully we beat this virus soon and we can get back to normal.”

Owner Mark Davis told season-ticket holders earlier this week about the decision not to allow fans this season after consulting with local health officials.

Davis had previously said he either wanted to allow all fans to attend or none and that he wouldn’t go to games if the fans weren’t allowed.