NFL: Raiders uncertain what they'll see from new-look Panthers

Brady coached Bridgewater in New Orleans in 2018, but he is sure to add a few wrinkles from his time at LSU. McCaffrey said it was fun to watch what Brady did at LSU and he's “extremely excited” to see how he calls plays in Carolina.

Meanwhile, Derek Carr is set to start his seventh straight season opener at quarterback for the Raiders, the longest streak in franchise history. Carr is coming off a season when he set career highs in completion rate (70.4%), yards (4,054), yards per attempt (7.9), and passer rating (100.8). But the Raiders scored fewer than 20 points per game for the third straight year, joining Buffalo and Miami as the only teams to do that.

"I have a lot to prove to myself. I have a lot to prove to my organization,” Carr said. “I am going to be completely honest with you, I’m tired of being disrespected.”

OVERHAULED DEFENSES

The Raiders have five new projected starters on a defense that has struggled at all levels since Paul Guenther took over as coordinator in 2018. The Raiders rank 31st in points per game allowed (28.7) and last in yards per play allowed (6.21) in that span.