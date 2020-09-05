NFL: Raiders undergo youth movement in secondary

Mullen also serves as a sounding board for Arnette, having just gone through the college-to-pro transition a year ago.

He’s impressed by what he sees from the player picked 19th overall back in April.

“I trust him tremendously because of the way he comes to practice, his edge, the way he plays, his energy level,” Mullen said. “He just has a lot of confidence in himself and that makes me have more confidence in him. He doesn’t doubt himself. If he makes a bad play, he’s going to come back and make an even better play. He just has a different edge.”

The cornerbacks aren’t the only young players projected to start in the secondary. Johnathan Abram, a first-round pick in 2019, is slated to start at strong safety after missing almost all of his rookie season with a shoulder injury suffered in the season opener.

Abram was impressive in training camp and the preseason last year with his energy and physical play making him a tone setter for the defense.

But that did him in when one of his big hits led to the shoulder injury that ended his rookie season after less than one game.