NFL: Raiders without injured RB Jacobs against Jets

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without leading rusher Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram for this week’s game against the winless New York Jets.

Coach Jon Gruden said Friday that the two won’t make the trip to New York because of Jacobs’ injured ankle and Abram’s injured knee.

Gruden had hoped both would be able to play this week but it wasn’t possible and now he hopes the injuries don’t linger even longer.

“I was optimistic they would both play in New York. But I was wrong,” Gruden said. “I’ve been wrong a lot lately here. We hope to have those guys back next week. If we don’t, we’ll carry on. We’ve got capable players and we’ll be ready to play.”

The absences deliver a blow to the Raiders (6-5) who are looking to bounce back from last week’s 43-6 loss at Atlanta and remain in the thick of the AFC playoff race.

Jacobs ranks fifth in the NFL with 782 yards rushing and nine TD runs this season and is a major part of the Raiders offense. But he also has the eighth lowest yards per carry among qualified runners this season as he has struggled to generate big plays.