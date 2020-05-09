NFL: Rams hope to open SoFi Stadium Sept. 13

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams finally have a date and an opponent for the long-awaited opening of SoFi Stadium, the multibillion-dollar reason for their return to California over four years ago.

The Rams still don't know for sure whether they'll actually be able to have their big Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 13. Even if it happens, they don't know whether there will be fans in the stands of their palatial new home for its first football game.

The coronavirus pandemic is occurring during a historic year for this NFL franchise. The unprecedented circumstances are dismaying to coach Sean McVay, but he hasn't given up hope of a proper homecoming for the Rams.

When asked Friday on a video conference call about the likelihood of opening SoFi Stadium in four months without fans, McVay said: “We certainly hope that that’s not the case."

“But we’re not going to speculate on any of that,” he added. “It’s still so far away. I mean, think about how much has taken place even (in the last) two months that we’ve been in these quarantine positions, I think we’ll just let it play itself out. It’s still going to be a football game, and we’re hopeful that it’ll be as normal as possible, but obviously the health and safety of everybody is the first and foremost consideration.”