NFL: Rodgers surprised Packers took Love

“You just want to feel wanted at the end of the day. ... I just hope to repay them with the way I carry myself as a person,” Dunbar said on the video conference.

Dunbar said he was excited to be part of a defense that had produced standout cornerbacks like Richard Sherman in the past.

“When I first heard about the trade I was excited,” Dunbar said. “I mean, better fit. Better coaching, they are a winning culture — obviously been winning for a while. I feel like their defense is who I am. … Growing up watching (Richard) Sherman and (Brandon) Browner and those types of guys. You know, that’s who I tried to model my game after once I made the transition. So it was a perfect fit for me.”

Whether that fit has a long-term future is the question. The Seahawks issued a statement later Thursday saying, “We are aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information. We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities.”

Rather than address its cornerback needs through free agency or the draft, the Seahawks landed one of the top young cornerbacks in the league through a trade in March. Seattle sent a fifth-round draft pick to the Redskins to get Dunbar, who was coming off the best season of his young career.