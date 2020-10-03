NFL: Roles have flipped for 49ers, Eagles

That was the 49ers situation after losing 33-10 to the Eagles on Oct. 29, 2017, to fall to 0-8 that season. They lost a half-dozen players to injuries that game, which almost forced tight end Garrett Celek to play tackle.

San Francisco has dealt with a similar spate of injuries this season with Garoppolo, All-Pro tight end George Kittle, star cornerback Richard Sherman, 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa, running Raheem Mostert and No. 1 receiver Deebo Samuel among the key players to miss time.

Kittle and Samuel will be back this week, while Garoppolo will miss a second straight game. But the 49ers have shown they have the depth to handle it following back-to-back lopsided wins over the Jets and Giants with short-handed rosters.

“I think we’re much deeper at every position,” Kittle said. “We’re also way more mature. We had a lot of rookies and second-year guys playing then."

DON’T BE FOOLED

Shanahan isn’t focused on Wentz’s early season struggles, which have included poor decisions and bad accuracy that have led to far more mistakes than usual for a player who was in MVP contention three years ago. Shanahan figures it’s only a matter of time until that player returns.