NFL: Saleh begins tough task of changing Jets' identity, culture

Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson announced a change in the team's usual structure in which Saleh will report directly to general manager Douglas, who will in turn report to Johnson. The three stressed it will be a “partnership,” with all of them along with team president Hymie Elhai assuming responsibility for turning the Jets into winners.

And Saleh made it clear that things will change on his watch.

“I cannot tell you enough about how excited I am to work with this entire Jets organization,” he said, “and understanding that when we wake up in the morning, we will all — from top down — step on the pedal and find a way to get somewhat better than we were when we woke up.”

The message was a good one, and refreshing. Sure, it might be a bit of the usual talking points from an eager new coach. But the Jets are convinced this time, they've got it right with Saleh.

And it goes beyond just words.