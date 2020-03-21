NFL: Sanders leaves 49ers for Saints

NEW ORLEANS — Free-agent wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has agreed to a two-year contract with the Saints, New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis said Saturday.

The 5-foot-11 Sanders, who turns 33 next week, caught 36 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns for the 49ers last season. He also started all three of San Francisco's postseason games, catching five passes for 71 yards.

His contract, first reported by ESPN, is said to be worth about $16 million with bonuses that could push the total value as high as $19 million.

The Saints struggled last season to find consistent production from a receiver other than All-Pro Michael Thomas, who caught an NFL-record 149 passes for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.

Free agent Ted Ginn Jr., who turns 35 next month, ranked second among Saints receivers with 30 catches — behind running back Alvin Kamara (81), tight end Jared Cook (43) and running back Latavius Murray (34).

The Saints hoped to get more production from 2018 third-round draft choice Tre'Quan Smith, but he struggled with an ankle injury that sidelined him for seven full games and parts of two others, and had just 18 catches for 234 yards and five TDs.