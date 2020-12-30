NFL: Shanahan 'believes' Garoppolo will be 49ers QB in 2021

That earned Garoppolo a $137.5 million, five-year contract that offseason, but he then tore his ACL in the third game of 2018, contributing to a 4-12 record with C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens taking over for the final 13 games.

With a healthy Garoppolo and a dominant defense last season, San Francisco went 13-3 and was in position to win the Super Bowl before Garoppolo and the defense faltered in the fourth quarter of a 31-20 loss to Kansas City.

That led to high hopes this year, but Garoppolo injured his ankle in Week 2, returned for four more starts beginning in Week 5 before going down with another high ankle sprain that has ended his season.

“I think he would have taken steps forward and it would’ve been great for him to play this year,” Shanahan said. “After what he got playing the year before, being able to go through his first full season, I think regardless of how it started out, it would have been a good experience for him to only get better. The injuries he had kind of took the year from him. ... It was unfortunate for Jimmy and for our team. I know it’s frustrating for him, but that’s why he’s got to go into this offseason and do everything he can in this offseason to get ready for Week 1 next year.”