NFL: Siragusa, who helped Ravens win Super Bowl, dies at 55

Tony Siragusa, the charismatic defensive tackle who helped lead a stout Baltimore defense to a Super Bowl title, has died. He was 55.

Siragusa's broadcast agent, Jim Ornstein, confirmed the death Wednesday. The cause of death was not immediately available.

“This is a really sad day,” he said. “Tony was way more than my client, he was family. My heart goes out to Tony’s loved ones.”

Siragusa, known as “Goose,” played seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and five with the Ravens. Baltimore's 2000 team won the Super Bowl behind a defense that included Siragusa, Ray Lewis and Sam Adams.

Siragusa was popular with fans because of his fun-loving personality, which also helped him transition quickly to broadcasting after his playing career.

“There was no one like Goose — a warrior on the field and a team unifier with a giving, generous heart who helped teammates and the community more than most people know,” said Brian Billick, the coach of that Super Bowl-winning team. “We would not have won the Super Bowl without him. This is such stunning, sad news.”

Siragusa came to Baltimore as a free agent in 1997 and teamed up with Adams to form an imposing defensive tackle tandem. In the Ravens’ 2000 championship season, the 6-foot-3, 340-pound Siragusa was sixth among Baltimore defenders with 75 tackles.

He finished his career with 22 sacks.

“I love Goose like a brother. From the first day we met, I knew that life was different. I knew he was someone who would change my life forever,” Lewis said. “He was a one-of-a-kind person who made you feel important and special. You can never replace a man like that.”

The news of Siragusa's death came on what was already a tragic day for the Ravens. The death of Jaylon Ferguson, a linebacker for Baltimore, at age 26 was announced earlier in the day.

“This is a tremendously sad day for the Baltimore Ravens,” owner Steve Bisciotti said. “We appreciate everyone who has expressed an outpouring of support for our players, coaches and staff.”

Siragusa was a star football player and wrestler at David Brearley High School in New Jersey. He then played collegiately at Pittsburgh, where his reputation for wisecracks began well before his NFL career.

“If I wanted to learn a school song, I would’ve gone to Notre Dame or Penn State," he once said. "I want to kill people on the football field. That’s why I came to Pitt.”

Siragusa went undrafted before signing with Indianapolis, but he turned out to be a force in the NFL for one of the most celebrated defenses in the game's history. Then he took his personality to the airwaves, working for Fox's NFL coverage. He also had a role on HBO's “The Sopranos” and hosted shows on the Discovery Channel and DIY Network.

“Tony truly was bigger than life, on and off the field,” current Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. “He played the game passionately and relentlessly. Despite not being drafted, he thrived in the NFL for 12 years. His post-football life took him so many places but he never forgot Pitt. We could always count on him to send the best recorded pep talks to our guys before our biggest games."

Ravens LB Ferguson dies at 26

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at age 26.

Ferguson, nicknamed “Sack Daddy,” played three NFL seasons, all with Baltimore. He set the career sacks record in the college Football Bowl Subdivision (45) when he played at Louisiana Tech.

Police said the cause of death is still to be determined.

“On June 21, 2022, at approximately 11:25 p.m., Northern District patrol officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Ilchester Avenue for a report of a questionable death,” Baltimore police said. “Once there, officers located 26-year-old Jaylon Ferguson, unresponsive, being treated by medics. Ferguson never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on the scene by medics. No signs of trauma was found or foul play suspected at this time."

Ferguson was drafted by the Ravens in the third round in 2019, and played in 38 games as a pro with 4 1/2 sacks.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the Ravens said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

Born Dec. 14, 1995, in St. Francisville, Louisiana, Ferguson played high school football and basketball at West Feliciana. At Louisiana Tech, his 45 sacks were one better than another Ravens linebacker, Terrell Suggs, achieved at Arizona State.

Ferguson was a third-team AP All-American in 2018.

“The LA Tech Family mourns this morning's tragic news of the sudden death of former Bulldog great, Jaylon Ferguson,” the Louisiana Tech football program tweeted. “We will remember his God-given talents on the field and his infectious personality off of it. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Willis to retire as Colt, pursue ministry

INDIANAPOLIS — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football.

So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry.

“I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.”

Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the team's mandatory three-day minicamp in early June. Back then coach Frank Reich, who studied in the seminary and became a pastor after his football career ended, told reporters Willis was absent for personal reasons.

It's another early exit from a promising young player. Andrew Luck retired in August 2019 at age 29, an absence that left a gaping hole. Indy will have its sixth consecutive different opening day quarterback Sept. 11.

But the Colts appear better positioned to fill Willis' void.

Julian Blackmon, Indy's other incumbent starting safety, has already recovered from last fall's torn Achilles tendon and worked out with teammates at minicamp. The Colts also signed veterans Rodney McLeod and Armani Watts in free agency, added hard-hitting safety Nick Cross of Maryland in the third round of this year's draft and have two cornerback prospects, Marvell Tell III and Dallis Flowers, who could play safety.

And yet Willis will still be missed in the locker room.

“Never take having a great teammate for granted,” Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II wrote on Twitter. “From calling your name on your draft night to watching you mold into the human you are today. Best wishes in retirement, I’m always in your corner 37. Love bro.”

Willis made an immediate impact after general manager Chris Ballard took the former Michigan State captain in the fourth round of the 2019 draft.

He started nine games and finished with 71 tackles that season. Over his final two seasons, injuries forced Willis to miss eight of 33 games, but he continued playing a key role on a rapidly improving defense. He finished his career with 219 tackles, 11 pass breakups, four interceptions, 3 1/2 sacks and one fumble recovery.

But Reich expects Willis to be even more successful after football.

“Khari’s character, leadership, and professionalism will be missed in our locker room as will his play on Sundays,” Reich said in a statement. "I admire and respect his decision to transition into the next stage of his life and ministry and my prayers will always be with him.”

Gronkowski retires from Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. — Rob Gronkowski won’t be joining Tom Brady for a third season with the Buccaneers.

The four-time All-Pro tight end announced his retirement for the second time in three years on Tuesday. In an Instagram post, Gronkowski thanked his teammates and coaches over the years and said he’s going back to “chilling out.”

Gronkowski won four Super Bowls with Brady, including three in New England.

“I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team,” Gronkowski wrote on Instagram. “I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field. The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well.”

The 33-year-old retired in 2019 after nine seasons with the Patriots, but returned in 2020 when Brady went to the Buccaneers. The close friends teamed up to help Tampa beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in February 2021. Gronkowski caught two touchdown passes in that game.

“Love you as a man, teammate and friend,” Brady wrote on Gronkowski’s post. “One of a kind in every way.”

The Buccaneers and Brady were hoping Gronkowski would play another season. But Tampa prepared for his departure in the draft by selecting tight ends Cade Otton in the fourth round and Ko Kieft in the sixth round. Veteran tight end Cameron Brate also remains with the Buccaneers.

“Rob is a true professional who left it all on the field for us the past two seasons and helped establish a championship culture in our building,” Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said in a statement. “It is always difficult to see a great player walk away from the game when he is still enjoying that kind of success, but the overwhelming emotions I feel today are gratitude and respect for one of the greatest tight ends who ever played the game.”

The fun-loving Gronkowski will be tough to replace. He was not only one of the league’s best pass-catching tight ends but also among the best blockers at his position. Gronk was known for his toughness, playing physical and through injuries.

His jovial personality made him one of the league’s most popular players and a natural for a broadcasting job.

Gronkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN it wouldn't surprise him if Brady called and talked him out of retirement at some point during the season. Brady himself ended a 40-day retirement in March to play his 23rd season.

But for now, Gronk has spiked his last football in an NFL game.

He ends his career — again — with 621 catches for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns in the regular season. He had 98 receptions for 1,389 yards and 15 TDs in the postseason.