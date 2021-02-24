NFL: Stanford offensive line coach joins Rams staff

McVay also added pass game coordinator to tight ends coach Wes Phillips' duties, and added run game coordinator to defensive line coach Eric Henderson's job.

Chris Shula, McVay's college teammate at Miami of Ohio and the grandson of Don Shula, the NFL's winningest head coach, was promoted to linebackers coach after four seasons with the Rams. Thad Bogardus moved from assistant defensive line coach to assistant linebackers coach.

Ejiro Evero was promoted to secondary coach and pass game coordinator, while Zak Kromer was promoted to offensive assistant coach. Jonathan Cooley also moved up to assistant secondary coach.

Ex-49ers guard Iupati retires

Four-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Mike Iupati says he’s retiring after 11 seasons in the NFL with three NFC West teams.

Iupati told The Spokesman-Review in Spokane, Washington on Monday that his body told him it was time to step away.

He made four straight Pro Bowls from 2012-15, the first three with San Francisco and the final one with Arizona. He was also a first-team All-Pro selection in 2012 with the 49ers.