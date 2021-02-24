NFL: Stanford offensive line coach joins Rams staff

LOS ANGELES — Kevin Carberry, who spent the past three seasons as Stanford's offensive line coach and running game coordinator, is one of five assistant coaches just hired by the Los Angeles Rams.
Head coach Sean McVay announced the moves, which include several promotions, on Tuesday.
The Rams also hired assistant defensive line coach Marcus Dixon, assistant special teams coach Dwayne Stukes, and offensive assistants Nick Jones and Chris O’Hara.
Carberry spent one season with McVay as Washington's assistant offensive line coach while McVay was the offensive coordinator on Jay Gruden's staff in 2016.
McVay lost seven assistant coaches in several key positions in the month after the Rams' fourth consecutive winning season during his tenure ended with a playoff loss at Green Bay. Notably, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley took over the Los Angeles Chargers; pass game coordinator Shane Waldron became the Seahawks' offensive coordinator; and run game coordinator/offensive line coach Aaron Kromer left the team.
Los Angeles already hired Raheem Morris as the new defensive coordinator and Joe DiCamillis as its special teams coordinator after moving John Bonamego to senior coaching assistant.
Along with the new hires, McVay added the job of assistant head coach to running backs coach Thomas Brown, who was praised repeatedly last season by McVay as a rising coaching star.
McVay also added pass game coordinator to tight ends coach Wes Phillips' duties, and added run game coordinator to defensive line coach Eric Henderson's job.
Chris Shula, McVay's college teammate at Miami of Ohio and the grandson of Don Shula, the NFL's winningest head coach, was promoted to linebackers coach after four seasons with the Rams. Thad Bogardus moved from assistant defensive line coach to assistant linebackers coach.
Ejiro Evero was promoted to secondary coach and pass game coordinator, while Zak Kromer was promoted to offensive assistant coach. Jonathan Cooley also moved up to assistant secondary coach.
Ex-49ers guard Iupati retires
Four-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Mike Iupati says he’s retiring after 11 seasons in the NFL with three NFC West teams.
Iupati told The Spokesman-Review in Spokane, Washington on Monday that his body told him it was time to step away.
He made four straight Pro Bowls from 2012-15, the first three with San Francisco and the final one with Arizona. He was also a first-team All-Pro selection in 2012 with the 49ers.
Iupati spent five seasons in San Francisco after the 49ers selected him in the first round of the 2010 draft out of Idaho. He played for Arizona for four seasons and spent his final two years with the Seattle Seahawks.
He started 139 of 140 regular-season games in his career. But he was limited to just 10 games this past season for Seattle.
The Seahawks tweeted congratulations to Iupati on his decision to retire.