NFL: Super Bowl loss 'ingrained' in 49ers brains

Nick Bosa said he hasn’t been able to watch the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl even once. Jimmie Ward needed to wait more than a month to pop in that tape and has watched it maybe 20 times.

The Super Bowl loss that came after San Francisco blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead over the Kansas City Chiefs still hovers over the 49ers six months later as they begin preparations for what they hope will be a title run this time.

“We all have that ingrained in our brain,” defensive lineman Arik Armstead said. “It’s all motivating us and pushing us to get back there. I think we had such an amazing year last year and we want to continue to get better and move forward. I know we’re all excited to get back to work and try to get back to Super Bowl and win this time.”

The Niners could taste a title win last February when they took a 20-10 lead into the fourth quarter against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

When Tarvarius Moore intercepted Mahomes with less than 12 minutes left, San Francisco just needed a few first downs and maybe a defensive stop or two to deliver the franchise’s sixth Super Bowl title.

But the offense stalled and the defense gave up three touchdowns in the final 7 minutes of a 31-20 loss, leading to an offseason of wondering “What if?”