NFL: Super Bowl venue a drive-in, open-air theater

FORT LAUDERDALE Fla. — It's as close to the end zone as Miami Dolphins fans are going to get for now. Months after hosting the Super Bowl, Hard Rock Stadium is converting into both a drive-in and open-air movie theater.
The stadium's new drive-in will accommodate up to 230 cars, while the open-air theater offers a more intimate viewing experience on the plaza. Guests can even order food and drinks online and have them delivered while enjoying the show.
Stadium officials said they would show classic Miami Dolphins content and family-friendly movies, while following social distancing guidelines, according to a news release. They did not mention when tickets would go on sale or when the screenings would begin.
CEO Tom Garfinkel said they've spent weeks trying to come up with safe options for residents to watch movies, attend concerts and celebrate graduations at the stadium in Miami Gardens.
“It’s a fundamental human need to physically experience and celebrate events and experiences together, and we’re trying to provide options for everyone where they can be safely socially distant and socially present at the same time,” he said in a statement.
Officials also announced Wednesday that, beginning next week, the stadium would serve 1,000 meals five days a week for up to a year for local families in need through a voucher system. The multi-million dollar gift will also create jobs and generate revenue for the hard-hit restaurant industry.
It's unclear when football games will resume, but Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says he’s confident the NFL will play in 2020, with or without spectators.
Earlier this month, the Dolphins said their stadium was committed to becoming the first to receive accreditation from a cleaning industry association for infectious disease prevention efforts. Garfinkel said the team is considering social distancing proposals for games, and perhaps limiting crowds to 15,000.
Hard Rock Stadium has been the home of six Super Bowls, including February's Super Bowl LIV. It recently completed a $755 million, multi-year renovation.
Onside kick rule proposal clarified
The NFL has clarified the rules proposal for an alternative to an onside kick.
The Philadelphia Eagles have proposed allowing one fourth-and-15 scrimmage play from 25-yard line of the team kicking off. It can only be done in regulation time, and be used twice. Should the team attempting the play succeed, it would keep the ball. If the defense is successful, its offense gets the ball at the spot where the play is blown dead.
A regular onside kick would remain an option.
Team owners will discuss and possibly vote on the Eagles' suggestion on Thursday during a league-wide conference call. The idea is to virtually eliminate the onside kick that is considered more dangerous than most other football plays, while offering a substitute that could be exciting — and game changing.
Recent rules changes regarding alignments on onside kicks and run-ups for kicking team players have turned the exercise into something of a relic attempted only in desperate situations. In the last two years, less than 10% of onside kicks succeeded.
After the kicking team notifies the referee it wants to attempt the fourth-and-15 play, it would need to reach its 40-yard line to convert. However, penalties incurred on the previous play, such as a field goal or extra point, would apply and would change the line of scrimmage for the play, which would remain a fourth-and-15 attempt.
Once a team has opted for the scrimmage play, that decision sticks — unless the team calls a timeout before running the fourth-and-15 play. It could then notify the referee it has decided to kick off instead, and do so. That would seem like a waste of a timeout.
If the offense has run the alternative play and been flagged for a penalty, the yardage is marked off and another scrimmage play is run. Switching to kicking off instead is barred in that scenario.
The game clock would not run for the play, though a 25-second play clock would be in force.
Some people within the NFL find the proposal gimmicky, and there's some support for trying it in the preseason as an experiment, then evaluating its impact. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's uncertain if the NFL will have a preseason or what it would look like.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!