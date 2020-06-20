NFL: Team bonding has gone high-tech

Cleveland also got artistic, with players using their best graphics skills to design movie posters. Rookie Kevin Davidson spoofed the Netflix documentary “Tiger King” by using Photoshop to include the Browns quarterbacks.

“That won, in my mind,” new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Guys are having fun with it. It's just a way to kind of get away from football and do something to get to know each other a little bit better.”

The Colts have been doing that by competing — remotely, of course — in some old-school board games, including Pictionary.

“One day, we were on there with the rookies playing tic-tac-toe just for fun,” coach Frank Reich said. “Putting two guys against each other and doing it where you have to play fast – take five minutes or seven minutes and just play a game."

Denver's linebackers and defensive ends were treated to some entertainment every week by star Von Miller — aka DJ Sauce Von the Don — who fully recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 in April.