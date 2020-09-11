NFL: Teammates support 49ers QB Garoppolo despite Super Bowl collapse

He didn’t need to do much in the first two playoff wins when the 49ers dominated on the ground but played well for most of the Super Bowl. He completed 18 of his first 21 passes in three-plus quarters to stake the 49ers to a 20-10 lead over Kansas City.

But he went just 2 for 10 down the stretch with the biggest miss coming on an overthrown deep shot to Sanders with San Francisco trailing 24-20.

Garoppolo was sacked on the next play to turn the ball over on downs and Kansas City put the game away with a 38-yard TD run by Damien Williams.

But that late game hiccup didn’t lessen the support Garoppolo has in the locker room, which he appreciates.

“Whenever your teammates can back you up like that, say something nice in your favor, it’s always nice to hear,” Garoppolo said. “What goes on in that locker room, what we see on a daily basis from each other, just the time that we put in, the work that we put in, I think that goes a lot further than everything else. I love my teammates, love the brothers, but it’s a great group of guys to be with.”

Garoppolo’s first opponent this season doesn’t need any convincing about how capable a quarterback he is. Garoppolo had two of his best games last season against Arizona.