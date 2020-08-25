NFL: Teams adjusting from 80,000 die-hards to 80 decibels

Nonetheless, it’s become the hot topic across the NFL this week. Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott made headlines by saying “it’s honestly ridiculous” that some teams will allow fans and others won’t. But those decisions were dictated by state and local guidelines, not the league.

“When I first came into the NFL, they were like, ‘Well, we’re playing in these stadiums and it’s loud and it’s the NFL,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said. “And I’m thinking, ‘Wait a minute, I’ve been in the SEC for two years. We average more people.’ You know what I’m saying? It’s louder in the SEC than it is in the NFL.’”

Rowdy crowds are hardly the only benefit to playing at home. Visiting teams in Denver deal with altitude. In Jacksonville, Tampa Bay and Miami in September, it’s sweltering heat and humidity. In Buffalo, Chicago, Green Bay and New England in December, it’s freezing temperatures.

“I think there’ll always be some home-field advantage for all the teams just because (of) different surfaces, different way the field plays, the way the wind blows in each stadium. There’ll always be a little bit of that,” Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said.