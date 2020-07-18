NFL: Teams told training camps will open on time

“To engage in two games where players would be flying all over the country and then engaging with each other to work, and to do that prior to the season, doesn’t increase the likelihood of starting and finishing the season on time,” Smith said.

Not all players agree on not playing preseason games.

“I think we should play those two games,” Philadelphia defensive back Jalen Mills told The Associated Press. “We need to know how everything is going to work on game day. Of course, preseason, we don’t know about fans right now, but as far as protocol is going to work, as far whether they’re testing us before games or testing us prior and up to the games, testing us on game day.

“Walking in a stadium, how’s that going to be? How’s the traveling going to be different staying in a hotel? I think we need to know that. ... Everybody is not playing the first game at home. Everybody’s not doing that. So you got guys who are going to travel Week 1. And I feel honestly, me, I will want to know how the protocol is going to be so I will be able to not only physically prepare myself, but also mentally, knowing exactly what the NFL is going to do as far as this whole COVID thing and the protocols as far entering the games.”