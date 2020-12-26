NFL: Third-stringer Beathard's 3 TD passes help 49ers stun Cardinals

The Cardinals’ next offensive drive stalled at their 35 when they went for it on fourth-and-2. Another Murray-to-Hopkins attempt couldn’t connect and the 49ers took over on downs.

A couple of plays later, Juszczyk caught his second touchdown of the day, this one on a 1-yard toss from Beathard with 8:36 left in the fourth.

Following the touchdown, San Francisco’s Robbie Gould missed a crucial extra point that kept it a one-possession game at 20-12. He also missed a 37-yard field-goal attempt with 1:05 left. But the 49ers overcame those mistakes and held on for the win.

The 49ers were already eliminated from the playoff race one year after playing in the Super Bowl, but they appeared plenty motivated. They had several big hits on defense and pushed the pile on several Wilson runs.

The Cardinals had a promising opening drive that bogged down in the red zone and ended up settling for a 3-0 lead after a 27-yard field goal by Mike Nugent. It was a common theme for Arizona, which moved the ball at times, but couldn’t hit on enough big plays downfield.

San Francisco took a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter on a 21-yard pass from Beathard to Wilson and the 49ers took a 7-6 advantage into halftime.