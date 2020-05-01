NFL: Virtual offseason impacts rookies, teams preparing for 2020

With several veteran quarterbacks available on the market to challenge Mitchell Trubisky in Chicago, the Bears opted to deal for Nick Foles in part because he worked previously under head coach Matt Nagy, offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and quarterbacks coach John DeFelippo. Foles would have a more advanced understanding of the offense.

That also played a role in Carolina. New Panthers coach Matt Rhule brought in Teddy Bridgewater as a free agent instead of sticking with Newton in part because Bridgewater and coordinator Joe Brady spent time together in New Orleans.

“In a year like this especially, where we are all in our homes, I think Teddy is a guy who has been in this offense, knows this offense and had great familiarity with Joe,” Rhule said. “It just made sense to us.”

This situation has some key differences from 2011, when coaches were prohibited from communicating with their players. But the players had no limitations on how they would work out. Groups of players on some teams even held their own offseason practices to build chemistry.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said he plans to use the next few weeks to teach as much as possible so that players will be mentally ready whenever training camp starts.