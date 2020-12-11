NFL: Waller provides Raiders cheat code against blitz

When the New York Jets kept sending blitzes at Derek Carr, the Las Vegas quarterback kept looking Darren Waller's way.

For good reason.

The athletic tight end has proven to be one of the most difficult matchups in the NFL, with the speed to get loose from bigger linebackers and safeties, and the size to outmaneuver smaller cornerbacks.

“Whenever you know you have a guy that it’s man-to-man coverage and you know he can win, you can confidently, against any blitz, take your drop, step up and throw him the ball,” Carr said Wednesday. “The knowledge that before you take that snap, you know you have a guy that can win like that, it makes all the difference in the world. You can play more confidently at the position.”

Waller had 13 catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Jets, becoming the fourth tight end with at least 200 yards receiving and two TDs in a single game.

Waller racked up 10 of those catches for 115 yards when the Jets blitzed. But he even made contributions when he wasn’t getting open for receptions. Waller stayed in to block to give Carr time to beat an all-out blitz in the closing seconds for the game-winning 46-yard TD pass to Henry Ruggs III.