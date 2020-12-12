NFL: Washington win streak directed by Mr. Comeback, Smith

So the coach kept a close eye on Smith in practice, looking for increased confidence.

And then Smith wanted to chat with Rivera. That, the coach said, was key.

“His desire and his want to be out there — he wanted more. He felt he needed more to see. Just hearing that from him, I put him into a position where things were about as close to live as it could be. Guys were all around him, clawing in front of him and knocking and bumping into him, and he just kept going. He kept going and kept going,” Rivera said. “I kind of got more and more confident in him ... because his confidence was growing. I think that’s what really helped me in terms of being willing to put him out there.”

Smith did need to wait his turn, with Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen playing QB before he did.

Since taking over as the starter in Week 10 after Allen got injured, Smith — who was drafted No. 1 overall by San Francisco in 2005 — has completed 69% of his passes for 1,001 yards, three TDs and two interceptions, an 88.2 rating.

Washington has gone 3-1 to recover from a 1-5 start.