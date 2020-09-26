NFL: Winless Giants' field unlucky for 49ers

“I’m a big believer of controlling the controllables, doing what I can and controlling what I can control,” 49ers linebacker Fred Warner said. “The playing surface that we’re going to play on Sunday, I have no control over that. I’m letting everybody else handle that.”

Giants head coach Joe Judge has had his team work on the field since training camp opened in late July. None of his players complained about it, he said.

What Giants fans have to complain about is the team's anemic offense, which will be without running back Saquon Barkley (knee) for the rest of the season. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (toe) is out for at least three games.

New York is averaging 14.5 points and turned the ball over four times, with quarterback Daniel Jones throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble. The offensive line has struggled and the running game is last in the league.

The defense has been surprisingly good, allowing 43 points, only 10 in the second half.

It has left Judge looking for his first win, which is par for the course. The Giants have started 0-2 every year since 2013, with the exception being in 2016, the only year they made the playoffs.