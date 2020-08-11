NFL: Witten 'invigorated' by new opportunity with Raiders

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After following Jon Gruden into the “Monday Night Football” booth didn’t work out as well as Jason Witten expected, the veteran tight end hopes playing for Gruden leads to more success.

Witten made the move to Las Vegas this offseason to join the Raiders following 16 seasons with Dallas interrupted by the one year in the ESPN booth.

“I’m invigorated by this challenge and where I’m at in my career,” Witten said Monday. “It made a lot of sense from the fit, the role and the presence that I could have. I didn’t really overthink it and it’s just a great opportunity to go in there and compete and I’m very fortunate for that, and I’ll challenge myself to play at a high level even where my age is and it’s been a lot of fun for me.”

The 38-year-old Witten pointed to the success Gruden had with older players in his first stint with the Raiders when players like Jerry Rice, Rich Gannon, Albert Lewis and Eric Allen all had late-career revivals.

Witten knows he was signed almost as much for his veteran presence as his on-field contributions that have him fourth in NFL history in receptions with 1,215, trailing only Rice, Larry Fitzgerald and Tony Gonzalez.