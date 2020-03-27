NFL: Women rising through ranks at many levels

“But to be in that environment that is so very professional and having a great opportunity to make significant connections with them. ... It’s an opportunity to fast-forward our careers; a lot of us are so young. Most of us would not be in that position if not for this incredible program.”

The forum was begun by Sam Rapoport, the league’s senior director of diversity and inclusion. The idea is simple: providing those opportunities.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“On the football side, women are popping up in roles that were very traditionally only held by males: video and quality control, and scouting and football operations, and analytics,” Rapoport says. “Now in coaching, I definitely don’t think there are limits. We see women in strength and conditioning, in assistants’ roles, and we have the first female chiefs of staff.

“Coach (Bruce) Arians put it best when he said a coach is a teacher and if you can teach you can be a successful coach. That’s certainly not specific to one gender.”

As is being proved in a variety of places, including San Francisco, for which Katie Sowers coached in the Super Bowl in February.