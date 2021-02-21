NHL: Avs beat Knights outdoors at Tahoe after 8-hour, mid-game delay due to ice issues

STATELINE, Nev. — The setting was spectacular but the ice conditions were far from it, leading to a more than eight-hour delay between the first and second period of the outdoor game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at Lake Tahoe.

The NHL decided to halt the game Saturday afternoon because bright sun and temperatures hovering around freezing led to poor ice conditions that had players and officials repeatedly falling because of holes on the ice.

The game resumed 8 hours, 7 minutes later at 9:02 p.m. PST with the Avalanche leading 1-0. Colorado won the game 3-2.

“We’ve done over 30 outdoor games,” Commissioner Gary Bettman told broadcaster NBC. "This has been the most difficult weather circumstance we’ve had, and it’s a beautiful day. But if you look up at the sun, the cloud cover is everywhere but where the sun is, and it did a number on the ice.”

The game was halted after the first period at 12:55 p.m. PST. Workers covered the ice soon after before removing the cover after the sun went down.

Bettman said some players wanted to keep playing while others didn't, but the final decision was made in consultation with the union because of safety.