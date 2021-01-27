NHL: Avs pull away early, rout Sharks 7-3

“I’m feeling healthy and I’m feeling good on the ice,” Rantanen said. “Playing with (Gabriel Landeskog) and Nate, there’s less pressure for me and I just go out and play and work as hard as I can to do the right things. It’s been nice to get rewarded. It’s been good for now and I just have to keep it going.”

Nichushkin’s goal came 1:32 into the second period and Samuel Girard made it 5-1 at 5:48 to chase goalie Martin Jones, who made 14 saves before Devan Dubnyk took over in net. Dubnyk stopped 21 shots.

“We turn one over, they go down and it’s in the back of the net,” San Jose head coach Bob Boughner said. “That’s when the game opened up and we paid the price for it. You can’t open up against these guys and you can’t mismanage pucks and that’s what we did. It’s the toughest game we played so far.”

Noah Gregor got one back for San Jose, but Devon Toews and Saad scored 1:31 apart late in the second to give the Avalanche a 7-2 lead.

“Today was a learning experience,” Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson said. “I don’t think anybody on our team is happy with their game after today.”